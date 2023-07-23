Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

