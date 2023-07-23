PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Down 0.8 %

PRO stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $42,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.