Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

