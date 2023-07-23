Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $65.13 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

