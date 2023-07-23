PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.83

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.83 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($3.02). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 82,363 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £633.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,765.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.06.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.