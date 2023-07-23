Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

