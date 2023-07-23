Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Boosted by Zacks Research

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.55.

NOW stock opened at $582.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.98. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 296.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

