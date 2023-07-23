Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Issued By Zacks Research

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.19 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

