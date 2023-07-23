Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TSE:OVV opened at C$55.73 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.23 and a 52 week high of C$78.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.16 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

