Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issued By Zacks Research

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for QuidelOrtho in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.