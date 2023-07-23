Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Decreased by Zacks Research

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,029,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

