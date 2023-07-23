Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Lowered by Analyst

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Cactus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.