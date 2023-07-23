Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for International Paper Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IP. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

