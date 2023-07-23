Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.75) by C$0.09. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$703.02 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.67. NFI Group has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.94. The firm has a market cap of C$873.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

