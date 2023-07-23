Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SON. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 854.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 978,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $51,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

