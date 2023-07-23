Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

