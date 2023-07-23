Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.0 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

