Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.51%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

