Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

