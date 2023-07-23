Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.97) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRBU. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

