Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $378.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 77,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 119.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

