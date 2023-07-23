Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $919.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,489,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,544,000 after buying an additional 1,142,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 465,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after buying an additional 410,226 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 988,556 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.