Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Reduced by Analyst

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Linde in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

NYSE:LIN opened at $384.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.83. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $385.40. The company has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

