Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Increased by Analyst

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RB Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.44 million.

RB Global Stock Up 0.6 %

RB Global Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$84.15 on Friday. RB Global has a 12 month low of C$65.83 and a 12 month high of C$94.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.85%.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.