Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $6.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $34.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.78 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

DDS stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $214.23 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

