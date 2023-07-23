Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Iron Mountain in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

IRM opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.