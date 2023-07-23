Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.86. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Questor Technology Trading Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.59.
About Questor Technology
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
Featured Stories
