Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.69, but opened at $60.28. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Rambus shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 174,601 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,010,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

