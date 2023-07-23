Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.