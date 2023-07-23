Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RB Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

RB Global stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. RB Global has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RB Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

