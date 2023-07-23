RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

RBB opened at $13.78 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $261.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

