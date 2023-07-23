Renasant (RNST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.