Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $155.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.27.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.