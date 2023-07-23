Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

