Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.08.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$69.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

