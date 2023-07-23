Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Ameren stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

