Research Analysts Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2025 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $423.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.22. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $425.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

