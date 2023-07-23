Research Analysts Set Expectations for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

HBCP opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.66. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 442.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,327 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $76,604.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.