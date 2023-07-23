Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.95 on Friday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $535.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

