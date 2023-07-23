Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.43 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
