Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.43 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.