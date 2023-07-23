Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.80 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

