Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 266,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

