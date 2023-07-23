Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Performance

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.