Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.16 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LNW. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.