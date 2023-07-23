Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $184.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $186.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

