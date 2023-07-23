Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 126.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,555 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,958,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.