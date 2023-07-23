Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of KBR worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 583,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 315,940 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

