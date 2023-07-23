Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of H&R Block worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $33.68 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

