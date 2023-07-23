Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

NNN opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.