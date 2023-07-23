Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 547.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.87 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

